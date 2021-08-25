The provisional Warriors squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, is set to be announced today.

Zdravko Logarusic’ charges will face Bafana Bafana at the National Sports Stadium on September 3 and then clash with Ethiopia three days later away but the squad to do battle for the two crucial games has not been announced due to the ucertainty over the availability of UK-based players.

Team Manager Wellington Mpandare has however revealed that the squad announcement is today.

“World Cup Qualifiers Team Announcement today, watch this space for more details,” wrote Mpandare on his Facebook timeline.

It remains to be seen whether UK-based stars Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Admiral Muskwe, Brendan Galloway and David Moyo and Jordan Zemura will be named in the squad.

So far, only English top-flight clubs have revealed they will not be allowing players to travel to ‘red listed’ countries during the international break.

