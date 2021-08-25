Zdravko Logarusic has announced his squad for the next World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

The Warriors will face Bafana Bafana on September 3 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare before travelling to East Africa for the second Group G match on the 7th of the month.

The campaign will mark the national team’s return to the competition after a FIFA ban saw them miss the 2018 edition.

The squad includes several England-based stars including Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa.

Plymouth Argyle fullback Brendan Galloway has been included in the squad and is replacing Adam Chickesen who failed to make it into the selection.

However, the availability of these England-based stars is still uncertain after English top-flight clubs decided not to release the players in the September window.

Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi who play in the French Ligue 1 are also in the team.

Here is the squad:

