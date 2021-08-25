Prince ‘Mgadafi’ Dube is missing in the Warriors squad because his team, Tanzanian Premier League side Azam FC, regard him as not fit enough to return to the field and compete, it has emerged.

Zdravko Logarusic named his provisional squad to face Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia early next month and the former Bosso striker is missing, a development which has now been explained.

“Prince Dube is not part of the team because he is still recovering,” wrote ZIFA on their Twitter handle.

The 24-year old has recovered from an injury that prematurely ended his campaign last season and even linked up with his teammates in Ndola, Zambia for the pre-season camp ahead of the start of the Tanzanian league next month but Azam still believe he is not fit enough to play.