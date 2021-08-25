Legendary former Warriors captain Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari, is set to join the Zdravko Logarusic-led technical team as one of the assistant coaches.

Currently, Logarusic is assisted by Dynamos’ Tonderai Ndiraya and Harare City’s Lloyd Chitembwe, but Mwaruwari has been roped in as the third assistant.

ZIFA has been under pressure from football stakeholders to sack the outspoken Croat due to his poor record in the nationa team dugout but the Felton Kamambo-led administration instead decided to bolster the technical team by appointing Mwaruwari.

The 43-year old, who recently got his UEFA A coaching Lisense, is expected to start work when the Warriors start preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

