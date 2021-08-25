Paris Saint Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe is pushing for an exit at Parc des Princes.

The 22-year old is now in the final year of his contract at the French giants, and has yet to agree on a contract extension.

Real Madrid are being touted as a potential destination for the striker and a €160 million (£137m/$188m) bid was submitted earlier this week.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo, however, has claimed Madrid are behaving “illegally” in their pursuit of the forward.

Leonardo said: “Kylian Mbappé wants to leave, that seems clear. If Real Madrid are making an offer, that seems clear… Me I am giving a position, that, I think, is clear for everyone.

“We cannot, the week before the end of the window, change our plans. If he wants to leave, we will not hold him back, but on our terms.”

He added: “In terms of our position on Real, it seems like a strategy to try to get a no from us, to show that they have tried everything and to wait for a year to get him for free.

“For the last 2 years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct, illegal even because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not correct.

“It is proof of the strategy: an offer comes 1 year before the end of his contract and 7 days before the end of the window. They want us to reject to show to Kylian that they tried everything and to start negotiating for next year.”

