Warriors star Khama Billiat’s resurgence continues after he scored for Kaizer Chiefs in ongoing DStv Premiership match against Baroka.

The 31-year old also found the back of the net when Amakhosi met his former paymasters Mamelodi Sundowns, two weeks ago.

The scoreline is currently 2-0 in favour of the Glamour Boys at half time and Billiat broke the deadlock in the 9th minute.

Watch the goal below;

https://twitter.com/SuperSportTV/status/1430549567095906317?s=19

