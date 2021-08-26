Aston Villa has released two of their players to a red-listed country, Argentina, for the September internationals.

This comes after the Villans, along with other EPL clubs, had unanimously voted against releasing the players who will be on duty for red-listed countries.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez and winger Emi Buendia will travel to South America to feature in three World Cup Qualifiers for Argentina away in Venezuala and Brazil and the home game against Bolivia.

Writing on their website, Aston Villa said: “Emi Martínez and Emiliano Buendía have both been named in the Argentina squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“Following their Copa América success in July, Lionel Scaloni’s side will travel to face Venezuela on Friday, September 3 at 1 am (BST), before taking on Brazil at the Maracanã on Sunday, September 5 at 8 pm (BST).

“They will then go up against Bolivia at home on Friday, September 10 at 12:30 (BST) am.”

Meanwhile, Marvelous Nakamba was not on the list of players released for international duty next week.

The midfielder was named in the Warriors squad to face South Africa at home on September 3 and away in Ethiopia four days later.

His unavailability is due to the fact that Zimbabwe is a red-listed country.