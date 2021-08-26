FIFA president Gianni Infantino has joined the calls for the UK government to exempt players from red-listed countries from the mandatory quarantine upon their return from international duty during the September window.

Several African countries, including Zimbabwe, have been affected by this stance as clubs are now refusing to release the players to avoid the quarantine.

The Warriors stand to miss the services of seven players in the World Cup Qualifiers – Group G games against South Africa in Harare on September 3 and away in Ethiopia four days later.

Read Also: Hope for barred UK-based Warriors as CAF takes action

The stars include Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Luton striker Admiral Muskwe, Ipswich forward Macauley Bonne, Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura, David Moyo of Hamilton Academical and Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa.

In a statement, Infantino said he has written to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the issue.

“On the issue of quarantine restrictions in England, for players returning from red-list countries, I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honours for a professional footballer,” said the FIFA boss.

“I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches.”