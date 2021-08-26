Khama Billiat has equalled Wilfred Mugeyi’s record of most goals by a Zimbabwean player in the South African Premier Soccer League competitions.

The Warriors star netted his 91st goal on Wednesday in a 2-1 league victory against Baroka to match his retired fellow countryman’s tally.

This was Billiat’ second goal in three matches for Chiefs this season, having scored against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN 8 two weeks ago.

Overall, Khama and Mugeyi are tied on the 6th position on the all-time scoring charts in all official competitions dating back to the start of the modern PSL era, since 1996.

The other scorers ranked above the pair on the list include Collins Mbesuma (103), Manuel ‘Tico-Tico’ Bucuane (104), Mabhuti Khenyeza (110), Daniel Mudau (110) and Siyabonga Nomvethe (123).