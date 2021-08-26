Manchester City have confirmed Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by the club after being charged by the police pending an investigation.

The club said in a statement: “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

Cheshire Police confirmed that the left-back has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault,” the police said in a statement.

“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

“Mendy, of Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August.

“Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.”

