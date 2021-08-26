The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw has been conducted.

Holders Chelsea have been drawn in Group H along with Italian giants Juventus, Russian side Zenit and Malmo of Sweden in Group H.

Other big encounters in the group stage include Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Group E, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in Group B, and Inter Milan and Real Madrid in Group D.

The first matchday will be played between 14/15 September.

Here is the outcome of the draw.

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge.

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan.

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas.

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sherrif Tiraspol.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv.

Group F: Villarreal, Man Utd, Atalanta, Young Boys.

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg.

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo.

Group stage match dates

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

2020/21 UEFA Awards Winners:

President’s Award: Simon Kjær and The medical team that saved the life of Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020.

UEFA Goalkeeper of the Season: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

UEFA Defender of the Season: Ruben Dias (Man City)

UEFA Midfielder of the Season: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

UEFA Forward of the Season: Erling Haaland (B. Dortmund)

UEFA Coach of the Season: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

UEFA Player of the Season: Jorginho (Chelsea)



