Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has opened his account for Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Tai.

The 31-year old joined the club from Belgian side Anderlecht last month.

Musona converted a penalty for his side in today’s league clash at home, against Feiha, on the stroke of half time.

The spot kick scored by the Aces Youth Academy graduate reduced the deficit after Feiha had raced to a 2-1 lead.

Al Tai went on to concede late and eventually lost 1-3, their search for a first victory this season continues.