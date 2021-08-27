Willard Katsande was attacked and had his car damaged after an unknown man ambushed him in Roodepoort on the West Rand, in Jo’burg last weekend.

The Sekhukhune midfielder opened a case of common assault and malicious damage to property at the Honeydew police station, and investigations are already underway.

According to the 35-year-old’s police statement, as quoted by City Press newspaper, the incident was sparked after a white man showed him the “middle figure” while driving on Hendrick Potgieter and Peter roads.

The assailant then came out of his car and hit Katsande with fists before damaging the Zimbabwean player’s car.

“White male came out of his vehicle and hit me with his fists on my head. He also break (sic) my right window and right side mirror on my vehicle. He hit my vehicle with his foot on the side. The total value of the damage is R50 000,” reads the police statement.

Katsande confirmed the incident but refused to comment further.

He was quoted by the publication as saying: “With due respect kindly note that I can’t comment any further on this matter.”