Manchester United could re-sign their former striker Cristiano Ronaldo after they officially submitted a bid to Juventus.

The 36-year old has been pushing for an exit at the Old Lady and was initially linked with United’s rivals Manchester City.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, even held talks with the Citizens, and a deal looked certain at one point.

But it has been revealed that Old Trafford is now the potential destination for the five-time World Player of the Year.

A €28m ($33m) offer has been submitted, and Manchester United now awaits Juve response.

Should the deal be completed, this will mark Ronaldo’s return to the club after thirteen years.