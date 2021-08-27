It appears the only headache Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is having right now, is whether or not United Kingdom-based stars will be allowed to travel to Zimbabwe for next week’s World Cup qualifiers.

The uncertainty over the availability of Tendayi Darikwa, Marvellous Nakamba, Admiral Muskwe, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo, Brendan Galloway and Macauley Bonne is perhaps the second biggest topic of discussion within the local football fraternity currently, after the death of legendary former Dynamos midfield genius George ‘The Mastermind’ Shaya.

That being said, the Logarusic-led technical team could have another challenge apart from the UK-based players issue.

Some of the players plying their trade in the South Africa’s DStv Premiership, those who could potentially replace their United Kingdom counterparts in key positions in the Warriors team, are not having game time at their respective clubs in the South African top-flight.

AmaZulu’s Butholezwe Ncube, has not featured for Usuthu since the 2021/22 DStv Premiership started.

In fact, the midfielder has not been in Benni McCarthy’ matchday squad in all the three games so far this season.

Divine Lunga, who recently made the switch from Golden Arrows to Mamelodi Sundowns, has not featured either for the defending league champions.

Lunga was not in the Masandawana match day squad, in both the league games they have played so far.

Kuda Mahachi hasn’t featured for SuperSport United so far, he has been an unused substitute in all all Matsatsantsa’s three games this campaign.

Midfielder Blessing Sarupinda, has also not played for newly-promoted Sekhukhune United this season, while the unattached duo of vice captain Ovidy Karuru and defender Jimmy Dzingai, have not played competitive club football for months.

Could the lack of game time for these key players be another problem for Logarusic?

