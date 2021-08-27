The Warriors technical has come up with another option to set up a competitive squad that will play in the World Cup qualifiers as several players are set to withdraw from the selection.

About seven stars are facing serious challenges to come to Zimbabwe for the games after the UK government turned down FIFA’s plea for quarantine exemptions for the players visiting red-listed countries.

The situation has forced the clubs to withhold the players to avoid the quarantine upon their return from international duty.

The affected Warriors include Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Luton striker Admiral Muskwe, Ipswich forward Macauley Bonne, Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura, David Moyo of Hamilton Academical and Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa.

Speaking to the Chronicle, national team manager Wellington Mpandare said they have put some players on standby incase the initially selected UK-based stars fail to report for duty.

He said: “We have plan B, but we all know that will not be the best. We have players that we have shortlisted and are on standby if we fail to get the players that we want.”

Zimbabwe will host rivals South Africa at the National Sports Stadium next Friday and then play Ethiopia four days later.

