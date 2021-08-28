UEFA has released the fixtures for the Champions League group following a draw conducted on Thursday.

The group phase will begin on September 14 and 15, while the final round of group games will be held on December 7 and 8.

Liverpool will start their campaign against AC Milan in Group B.

Real Madrid will visit Inter Milan in Group D and Barcelona will play hosts to Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou in Group E.

Here are the Matchday 1 Fixtures:

Tuesday 14 September

Group E: Barcelona vs Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

Group F: Young Boys vs Man. United, Villarreal vs Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla vs Salzburg, LOSC vs Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea vs Zenit, Malmö vs Juventus

Wednesday 15 September

Group A: Man. City vs Leipzig , Club Brugge vs Paris

Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs Porto, Liverpool vs AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş vs Dortmund, Sporting CP vs Ajax

Group D: Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter vs Real Madrid

