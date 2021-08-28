Highlanders have secured a new sponsor, eight months after going separate ways with telecoms giant NetOne.

Bosso have signed a six-month contract with internet service providers, Utande.

The new partnership, which will commence on 1 September, will see the company paying the salaries of all the players.

“We are glad to announce that we have tied down a six month partnership deal with Utande Internet Service providers,” the club said in a statement.

“In this arrangement, Utande will take care of the first team players’ salaries.

“The agreement is effective from 1 September.”

The deal, meanwhile, comes at a time the club has been struggling to take care the welfare of its players.

Long-serving goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda recently announced his departure over salary issues.

Vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku is also considering leaving the Bulawayo giants while more players were also unhappy.

More to follow.