Black Rhinos Queens have booked a place in the semifinals of the inaugural CAF Women Champions League – COSAFA qualifier.

The Queens, who are Zimbabwe’s representatives in the qualifying tournament, beat TURA Magic of Namibia 3-0 in their final Group B match.

Veteran forward Rutendo Makore bagged a brace in the encounter to add to Christabel Katona’s second-half strike.

The triumph gave the Kuda Matuwi-coached side a haul of six points in the pool to finish on the top of the standings.

The girls won the opener 2-0 versus Green Buffaloes on Thursday before picking the latest victory.

Meanwhile, Black Rhinos join Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals, with the other two teams set to be decided in the final games of the group stage on Monday and Tuesday.

