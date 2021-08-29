Edmore Sibanda has joined South African National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila following his departure at Golden Arrows.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper, along with fellow countryman Danny Phiri, was released by Arrows at the end of last season after his contract expired.

He is now with TTM who formed a new team in the second tier following the sale of their top-flight league franchise to Marumo Gallants.

Sibanda has already been registered with the South African Premier Soccer League and is part of Tshakhuma’s squad for the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, Phiri is yet to find a new club but has been linked with Tanzanian second tier club Diamond Trust Bank (DTB).