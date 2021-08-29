Argentine ace Lionel Messi will make his much-awaited derby for Paris Saint-Germain against Marshall Munetsi’s Stade de Reims tonight.

The six-time World Player of the Year completed his free transfer to the Parisians two weeks ago but took time to gain match fitness and blend with the squad before making his debut.

The Ligue 1 game will start at 8:45 pm CAT.

Munetsi, who has played in all the matches for Reims for this season, is expected to feature tonight.

His team is currently in the 14th place with three points three games while PSG top the league standings with nine points.

