Zimbabwean youngster Tapiwa Mandinyenya scored his first professional career goal in South Africa.

The 20-year old netted the opener in JDR Stars’ 3-2 loss to Platinum City Rovers in the National First Division. The game was Mandinyenya’s second league appearance, having joined the side last month.

The Young Warriors striker had spent almost two years linked with the club but his age restricted the transfer as FIFA only allows international transfers involving players aged 18 years and over.

Meanwhile, fellow countryman and teammate Temptation Chiwunga scored the Stars’ second goal from the spot while Ishmael Wadi also played in the game.

The forward also joined the club in the pre-season following his transfer from CAPS United.

Related