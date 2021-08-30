Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named the new captain of the national side ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The Belgian coach has picked SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams as the new skipper, replacing Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Williams will be deputised by Al Ahly’s new signing Percy Tau.

Explaining the new appointments, Broos told iDiski Times, as cited by Goal.com: “I decided on Ronwen as our new captain and Percy as second.

“Ronwen is a personality, he has experience and can communicate which is very important. Percy is a bit more quiet but has experience in several European teams. I think he has the respect of all the group.”

Bafana Bafana will face the Warriors in Harare on Friday before hosting Ghana three days later.