The Warriors technical team will approach Azam FC for an explanation after the club refused to release Prince Dube for international duty.

The Tanzanian side told ZIFA that the striker is still injured and will not be fit for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa at home on 3 September and away in Ethiopia four days later.

Dube was then omitted from the squad that was announced last week based on that information.

But after his appearance in a pre-season friendly match played on Sunday, the Warriors technical now wants an explanation from Azam.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare told the Herald: “Prince was left out of the Warriors squad because we called his club and they told us that he was injured and he was yet to recover.

“So, we respected their word and went ahead to select our squad, based on that information.

“We don’t know why they said he was still down, maybe, they didn’t want to rush him back into action.

“Of course, we don’t want to pick a fight with anyone but we hear that they have played him in a pre-season game and he has actually scored.

“What we are going to do now is to try and find out from the club what the exact position is with the player.’’