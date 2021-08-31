Government has given football in the country, and all other sporting disciplines, the go-ahead to resume.

Top-flight football in the country was suspended in July, in the wake of surging cases of Covid-19.

But cabinet announced today that sporting disciplines will be allowed to continue, provided Covid-19 regulations are observed.

“Sporting activities can now be resumed subject to strict observance of COVID-19 prevention measures and protocols. Attendant staff should be vaccinated,” announced Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana.

