Alec Mudimu will be available for the Warriors’ upcoming World Cup qualifying games.

The 26-year-old, who is now based in Georgia, Eastern Europe, is among a couple of regular players in the national team that will come for the games after several stars pulled out of the squad due coronavirus travel restrictions.

His club FC Torpedo Kutaisi confirmed Mudimu’s call-up to the Warriors squad.

Zimbabwe will face South Africa at home on Friday 3 September before travelling to Ethiopia four days later.

Other players expected to come for the games include France-based pair of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi, captain Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

Warriors vice-captain Ovidy Karuru, defender Teenage Hadebe and UK-based stars that include Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Wigan Athletic skipper Tendayi Darikwa and Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura will not be available for the qualifiers.