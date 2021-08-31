FIFA has confirmed the match officials for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – Group G encounter between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The match will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on 3 September. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Egyptian officials will take charge of the game with Mahmoud Zakaria Mohamed as the centre referee. He will be assisted by Mahmoud Ashour and Ahmed Hossam Eldin.

Eldin has overseen a Warriors game before, officiating in the 2019 Afcon qualifier against DRC in 2018 in Harare.

The fourth official in the tie is Amin Mohamed Omar, who also comes from Egypt.

Details about the national team’s other Group G encounter, against Ethiopia, to be played on 7 September are not yet released.