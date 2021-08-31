Warriors captain Knowledge Musona and recently-appointed coach Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ have arrived in the country ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

Musona arrived in Harare this morning, fresh from scoring his first goal for Saudi Arabian Premier League side Al Tai this past weekend.

Benjani also arrived this morning, though its not clear if he will head straight into the Warriors camp as he previously-stated that there are still some issues to iron out with ZIFA.

Also now in camp are Divine Lunga, Jonah Fabish, Washington Arubi, Kuda Mahachi, Talbert Shumba, Alec Mudimu, Perfect Chikwende, and Blessing Sarupinda.

More players are expected today.

