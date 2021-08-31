Warriors midfielder Marvellous Nakamba is said to be willing to foot the hotel bill for quarantine when he returns to the United Kingdom, should there be any chance of him being allowed by Aston Villa to travel to Zimbabwe for this week’s World Cup qualifiers.

English clubs agreed to not release players for the international break which started yesterday, to countries listed by the United Kingdom government under the Covid-19 ‘Red List’ as they (players) would be required to quarantine for ten days in a hotel using their own funds, hence miss a number of games.

However, Villa made an exception and released the Argentine duo of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and winger Emiliano Buendia for Copa America champions’ World Cup qualifiers despite Argentina being on the ‘Red List’ too.

The development has encouraged the Warriors technical team to continue engaging Villa for Claret and Blue to release Nakamba.

The Hwange-bred midfielder is said to be willing go use his own funds to foot the hotel bill for quarantine, on his return to the UK.

“He wants to come and represent Zimbabwe, and his willing foot his own quarantine bill if any arrangement is made, between Villa and ZIFA,” a source close to Nakamba, told Soccer24 last night.

Some Warriors began flew into the country yesterday, ahead of Friday’s potentialy-explosive showdown against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium.

