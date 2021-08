ZIFA have announced the adjusted Warriors squad for this Friday’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

Head coach Zdravko Logarusic was forced to make some replacements in squad, after United Kingdom-based players were barred from travelling to Zimbabwe due to Covid-19 travelling restrictions.

Below is the adjusted squad:

Goalkeepers

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders

Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos), Kelvin Moyo (Nkana), William Stima (FC Platinum)

Midfielders

Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Tafadzwa Rusike, Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Farai Madhananga (Marumo Gallants), Silas Songani FC Platinum), Knowledge Musona © (Al-Tai)

Strikers

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyon), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Related