The man, who attacked Willard Katsande and damaged his car in Roodepoort on the West Rand in Jo’burg last week, has been arrested.

The incident was sparked after the attacker showed Katsande the “middle figure” without provocation. The assailant then came out of his car and hit the midfielder with fists before damaging his car.

After the attack, Katsande managed to take the vehicle’s registration number and opened a case with the police. The number was used to track down the attacker.

And according to Robert Marawa, the perpetrator has now been arrested and will appear in court this week.

The Zimbabwean, meanwhile, is recovering well from the injuries sustained in the attack.

Related