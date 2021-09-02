Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi believes the Warriors can still kick-start their World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory tomorrow despite the ‘crisis’ in the team’s defence.

The regular central defence partnership of Teenage Hadebe and Jimmy Dzingai, will not be used as both players could not travel to Zimbabwe for Friday’s showdown against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium, due to Covid-19 restrictions and a club-hunting mission respectively.

That situation leaves coach Zdravko Logarusic with only Alec Mudimu as the only central defender to have done duty for Loga in the AFCON 2021 but Arubi believes it won’t determine the game’s result.

“People are talking about those that are not available and it’s a sad situation for them and for us. But there is nothing much that we can do. We need to focus on those that are here and try to encourage them,” he told NewsDay Sport.

“I have been watching those that are available and I think they are ready. Some of them have represented the team before and they have experience playing at this level. I’m 120% confident that they can deliver. I just hope that they will take this opportunity with both hands and play well,” added the former Dynamos goalkeeper.

