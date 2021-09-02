Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi is set to start in goal for the Warriors against South Africa tomorrow, Soccer24 has gathered.

The Marumo Gallants shot-stopper is one of three goalkeepers called by the Zdravko Logarusic-led technical team, the other two being Free State Stars’ Talbert Shumba, and Spain-based Martin Mapisa.

A source in the Warriors technical team revealed that Arubi will get the nod tomorrow.

“It was obviously a tough call considering the three quality goalkeepers they have, but the coaches have opted for Washie (Arubi),” the source said.

Kick off for tomorrow’s blockbuster clash is 15:00.

