The CAF second round World Cup Qualifiers kicked off on Wednesday with four of the six matches ended in home wins while the other two ended in 1-1 draws.

Senegal, Egypt, Libya and Mali all picked maximum points in their first games of the qualifying campaign.

The matches between Central African Republic and Cape Verde, and

Guinea-Bissau versus Guinea both ended in 1-1 draws.

The action resumes today with defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria among those in action.

Results, September 1

Central African Republic 1-1 Cape Verde

Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Guinea

Senegal 2-0 Togo

Egypt 1-0 Angola

Libya 2-1 Gabon

Mali 1-0 Rwanda

Fixtures, September 2

Kenya vs Uganda

DRC vs Tanzania

Namibia vs Congo Republic

Madagascar vs Benin

Algeria vs Djibouti

Morocco vs Sudan