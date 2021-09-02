The CAF second round World Cup Qualifiers kicked off on Wednesday with four of the six matches ended in home wins while the other two ended in 1-1 draws.
Senegal, Egypt, Libya and Mali all picked maximum points in their first games of the qualifying campaign.
The matches between Central African Republic and Cape Verde, and
Guinea-Bissau versus Guinea both ended in 1-1 draws.
The action resumes today with defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria among those in action.
Results, September 1
Central African Republic 1-1 Cape Verde
Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Guinea
Senegal 2-0 Togo
Egypt 1-0 Angola
Libya 2-1 Gabon
Mali 1-0 Rwanda
Fixtures, September 2
Kenya vs Uganda
DRC vs Tanzania
Namibia vs Congo Republic
Madagascar vs Benin
Algeria vs Djibouti
Morocco vs Sudan