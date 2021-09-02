Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is contemplating pairing Marshall Munetsi and Onismor Bhasera in central defence, when his charges face Bafana Bafana in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

A defence crisis hit the Warriors camp even before preparations began, after Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo refused to release Teenage Hadebe citing Covid-19 travelling restrictions, while Jimmy Dzingai asked to be excused as he is currently club-hunting.

To make matters worse for Logarusic, Alec Mudimu is doubtful for tomorrow’s clash due to a knock. The defender’s leg was bandaged during today’s training at the National Sports Stadium, a practise session he did not take part in.

Against this background, the Croat is considering fielding Munetsi and Bhasera in the heart of defence, with Takudzwa Chimwemwe at right back, while Divine Lunga occupies the left back position.

It appears also, that Croat might employ the Zambia-based duo of Tafadzwa ‘Fire’ Rusike and Thabani Kamusoko in the Warriors engine room, if Munetsi is thrown in central defence.

