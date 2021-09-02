The Warriors’ defence problems have worsened, twenty four hours before the blockbuster World Cup qualifier against South Africa, amid revelations that Alec Mudimu picked up a knock and might not feature.

Mudimu was the only central defender which head coach Zdravko Logarusic previously used in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers available this time, as both Teenage Hadebe and Jimmy Dzingai could not travel to Zimbabwe due to Covid-19 restrictions and club hunting missions respectively.

Mudimu did not take part in today’s practise session at the National Sports Stadium, his leg was bandaged.

Logarusic said Mudimu “is not ready to play” tomorrow because of the knock.”

