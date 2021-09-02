The Premier Soccer League has confirmed when the local football will resume after the government recently cleared the return of sports in the country.

The Chibuku Super Cup was suspended in June after a surge in coronavirus cases.

The PSL said the tournament is now set to return at the end of this month.

And clubs can start training from Monday but under strict coronavirus protocols.

“Following the announcement on the resumption of sports by the government, the PSL has advised clubs to adhere to COVID- 19 protocols relating to testing and vaccination in preparation for the resumption of football,” the League said.

“Training will start from Monday 6 September. The Chibuku Super Cup competition is expected to resume end of September 2021.”

PSL will release the fixtures in due course.

