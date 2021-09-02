Zdravko Logarusic’ Warriors held their last training session ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium.

Zimbabwe take on Bafana Bafana in a Group G clash looking to kick-start their road to Qatar on a winning note.

The team went through their paces under the watchful eye Logarusic and assistants Lloyd Chitembwe, Tonderai Ndiraya, Benjani Mwaruwari, as well as goalkeepers coachTembo Chuma.

There is a fresh worry for Loga and his technical team, as defender Alec Mudimu, the only centre- back from the previous qualifiers available, did not train with his teammates due to a knock.

In central defence, France-based Marshall Munetsi trained with Onismor Bhasera.

Up front, the trio of captain Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat and Tino Kadewere looked sharp, with the Olympique Lyon man giving goalkeepers a hard time during set-piece practice.

Kick off is 15:00 tomorrow.

