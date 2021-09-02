Zimbabwe will face South Africa in their opening game of the World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The encounter will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, and no fans will be allowed inside or near the match venue.

But the game will be available to watch on TV and stream feeds.

ZBC TV hasn’t yet announced its position, but the national broadcaster is expected to show the match.

For those based in South Africa (or have access to national stations), SABC has confirmed it will bring the action live SABC 1 and SABC Radio Stations.

FIFA TV YouTube channel will deliver a live stream feed but only to selected regions.

Kick-off for the match is 3 pm CAT.

