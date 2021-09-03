Follow our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2nd Round – Group G encounter between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Venue: National Sports Stadium, Harare.

First Half:

Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa

1′ Zimbabwe gets the game underway, playing in yellow jerseys while Bafana are wearing all green.

Warriors XI: T. Shumba, T. Chimwemwe, A. Mudimu, O. Bhasera, D. Lunga, M. Munetsi, T. Kamusoko, K. Mahachi, K. Musona (c), K. Billiat, T. Kadewere.

South Africa XI: R. Williams (c), De Reuck, S. Xulu, N. Mobbie, M. Mvala, T. Mokoena, P. Tau, G. Links, L. Singh, E. Makgopa.