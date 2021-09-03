Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic believes match fitness might have affected his charges’ performance in their goalless draw against South Africa in a World Cup qualifier today.

The Croat’s troops failed to utilize home advantage and played out a stalemate with Bafana Bafana, who had better chances to score and could have won the game if it wasn’t for right back Takudzwa Chimwemwe’s last ditch clearance of the line in the second half.

Logarusic believes lack of match fitness in his team partly contributed to the eventual result.

‘It was a difficult game, and I will give you a few thoughts. You could see at the end of the game that we had a problem with match fitness, because only four of our players are playing regularly at their clubs,” he told the media after the game.

“We have (Onismor) Bhasera, Marshall (Munetsi), Khama (Billiat) and (Knowledge) Musona, who are playing regularly at their clubs, the rest of our players are not playing regularly. The boys from Zambia are in pre-season, the boys from South Africa they don’t play regularly- for example, (Kuda) Mahachi doesn’t play, (Divine) Lunga doesn’t play and even Alec too, doesn’t play,” explained the Croat.

He however believes a draw was a fair result.

“The draw is there. Even last time, I was looking at the history, when you qualified for Egypt (AFCON 2019), you didn’t win your first game, you the won in Congo. It was a difficult game, we needed a bit of individual brilliance, we didn’t get. At the end I think a a draw was fair result and we have to look in some other games to try and catch up for those two points,” he said.

