Warriors captain Knowledge Musona says the team is ready to fight for the nation, when they take on neighbors and rivals South Africa in an eagerly-awaited World Cup qualifier at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The two teams clash in a Group G clash which kicks off at 3pm.

Musona, who will lead his troops as they seek to start the Road to Qatar on a winning note, believes despite it being a difficult one, they are ready for today’s showdown.

“It’s not going to be an easy game,” he told journalists after yesterday’s practice session.

“South Africa are a very good team and we will give them the respect they deserve, its not going to be an easy game but I think the team is ready to fight for the nation,” he added.

Musona will lead the Warriors attack, which also comprises of Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat and poster-boy Tino Kadewere.

