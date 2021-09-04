Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura has been rewarded for an impressive start to the 2021/22 season by being voted AFC Bournemouth’s Player of the Month for August.

The 21-year old has been impressive for the Cherries this season, having made the left-back possition his, at the begining of the current campaign.

He got 33.8% of the votes, beating Dominic Solanke, who got 29.3%.

“Jordan Zemura has crowned an impressive first month of the season by winning the supporter vote to be named player of the month for August,” read a statement by the club

“The award, sponsored by Michael Matthews Jewellery, saw supporters asked to vote on Twitter and Instagram for their top Cherries first team player across the opening month of the season.”