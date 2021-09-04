FC Platinum forward Silas Songani will not travel with the national team to Ethiopia for the Group G World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Songani left the hotel in this morning long before the team checked out, on their way to East Africa. He was part of the matchday squad that drew 0-0 against South Africa in Harare on Friday.

The striker will go straight into the FC Platinum camp ahead of this month Champions League encounter against

The Warriors will depart this evening to Addis Ababa and then travel another 500km to Bahir Dar, where the match will be played.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

