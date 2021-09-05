Ethiopia national team coach Wubetu Abate says his side is determined to collect maximum points when they meet Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G match on Tuesday.

The Walia Ibex lost 1-0 in Ghana on Friday to end the matchday 1 at the bottom of the pool.

According to Abate, they hope that playing on home soil will bring a better result.

“We must show our opponents that we are here to defend the honour of our jersey. Playing at home will inspire more fight and determination,” said Abate after the loss to Ghana.

The match will be played at Bahir Dar International Stadium in Bahir Dar, about 500km north of capital city Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, the Warriors left Harare yesterday and are expected to hold their first in Ethiopia this afternoon.