The Ethiopia Football Federation (EFF), has written to CAF seeking permission to have 20 000 fans at the Bahir Dar Stadium, for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier between the Walias and Zimbabwe.

The two sides meet in a Group G clash tomorrow evening, both seeking to get their qualifying campaign back on track, with Ethiopia having lost 0-1 to Ghana, while Zimbabwe played out a goalless draw with South Africa last Friday.

According to a publication in Ethiopia, Ethiopia Footy, the EFF wrote to CAF, asking the continental governing body to have at least 20 000 fans at the 60 000 seater facility.

The match kicks off at 18:00 Zimbabwean time.

Picture credit: Ethiopia Football Federation

