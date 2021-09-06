Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is considering giving captain Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat new roles in the World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on Tuesday.

The pair started in the previous game against South Africa in Harare on Friday but their performances were not up to scratch.

They featured as wingers but were forced to play from deep areas, and this left striker Tinotenda Kadewere isolated upfront.

Speaking to the press, Logarusic hinted at employing both Khama and Musona as twin strikers in Tuesday’s game.

He said: “I am expecting to push Khama and Musona in the front and then we have to put the other being fresh blood who can give us energy.

“That’s what I am seeing, we must put some fresh energy, with some experience in the front. A player like Musona, if he can run less, I think he will give us more.”

The match will be played at Bahir Dar Stadium, in the city of Bahir Dar.

Kick-off time has been changed to 3 pm Zimbabwean/CAT.