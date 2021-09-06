Warriors head coach Zdravko Logarusic is set to make some changes in his team for the second 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G match against Ethiopia on Tuesday.

The national side played South Africa last Friday in Harare, but the boys showed a disappointing performance with several players failing to deliver. The likes of Tino Kadewere, Kuda Mahachi and Thabani Kumusoko were anonymous throughout the afternoon.

Speaking to the press, Logarusic said he looks to refresh the team and bring in new players in the starting XI.

He revealed: “We will see who can play (on Tuesday). It looks like Tino didn’t deliver (against South Africa), that’s for sure.

“Then some players didn’t show what I expected from them, that means we have to make a few changes.”

The match will be played at Bahir Dar Stadium, in the city of Bahir Dar.

Kick-off is at 6 pm Zimbabwean/CAT.

Related