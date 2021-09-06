The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), has revealed that a ‘financial motivation package’ of US$ 64 000 has been set aside for the Warriors and will be shared among the players and technical team, if they beat Ethiopia in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier.

Zdravko Logarusic’s troops clash with Ethiopia in a Group G clash at the Bahir Dar International Stadium at 3pm, looking to register their first three points, having drawn with South Africa last Friday.

As a way of motivating the team, ZIFA have announced that the Warriors will share the US$64 000, facilitated by Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire.

Below is the statement from ZIFA;

Related