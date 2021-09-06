Knowledge Musona believes the Warriors can manage to pick maximum points against Ethiopia in the World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe put on an uninspiring performance in the goalless draw against South Africa in their first game of Group G on Friday.

But the skipper says they still have a huge chance to qualify to the final round despite dropping points in the previous game.

He said: “We still have hope and an opportunity to try and collect maximum points. I know the supporters are not happy with our performance, but I promise that we will do more in the upcoming match. It’s not good enough to draw at home. We need to win, it’s simple as that.

“We still have five games to play in the qualifiers and we look forward to the next game. We will try to improve what we did wrong. We didn’t create enough chances to score goals. But it is something that we can work on and try to improve.”

The Warriors will face Ethiopia in Bahir Dar Stadium, in the city of Bahir Dar.

Kick-off is 6 pm Zimbabwean/CAT.